DGAP-Adhoc: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA: Audi stops contract negotiations on EAGLE project

2020. február 28., péntek, 13:02





DGAP-Ad-hoc: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Contract


NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA: Audi stops contract negotiations on EAGLE project


28-Feb-2020 / 13:02 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA was informed by Audi AG today that the contract negotiations for the further use of the EAGLE collaboration software will be suspended by the automobile manufacturer.



The collaboration software EAGLE was used as part of a three-year contract, the renewal and extension of which was the subject of the current negotiations. NorCom is currently not aware of the reasons for terminating the contract negotiations.




Contact:

NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA

Julia Keck

IR

Gabelsbergerstraße 4

80333 München

Phone: 089-93948-0

E-Mail: aktie@norcom.de







28-Feb-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA

Gabelsbergerstraße 4

80333 München

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 93948-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 93948-111
E-mail: aktie@norcom.de
Internet: www.norcom.de
ISIN: DE000A12UP37
WKN: A12UP3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 986447





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



986447  28-Feb-2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=986447&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum