Grevenmacher (Luxembourg) - The Logwin Group shows solid sales and earnings development in the 2019 fiscal year.

In a challenging market environment, the Logwin Group recorded a slight decline in revenue from EUR 1,149.6m to EUR 1,130.3m in the fiscal year 2019. The operating result (EBITA) reached a pleasing EUR 47.6m (2018: EUR 49.2m).

In the Air + Ocean business segment, revenue fell slightly due to volumes in air and sea freight declining in line with the general market trend to EUR 753.5m (2018: EUR 778.8m). The operating result (EBITA) of EUR 46.6m (2018: EUR 46.2m) was on a very pleasing level.

In the Solutions business segment, the increase in revenue to EUR 376.8m (2018: EUR 371.3m) resulted primarily from a positive volume and price development in the international transport activities. The earnings development in this business segment was subdued by one-off expenses for personnel measures at individual locations. The operating result (EBITA) was satisfactory and amounted to EUR 8.3m (2018: EUR 9.9m).

Based on the good net result for the period of EUR 35.4m (2018: 39.2 million euros), and the net liquidity of EUR 72.9m at year end (2018: EUR 62.6m), the Board of Directors of Logwin AG will propose an unchanged dividend of 3.50 euros per share to this year"s Annual General Meeting.

Based on the business planning for the current year, the Logwin Group expects revenue and earnings to continue to develop satisfactorily. The forecast is subject in particular to the corona virus epidemic not having a significant impact on economic development of global trading.

The aforementioned key performance indicators (KPIs) are an integral part of Logwin Group"s system of key figures and are described and defined in the section "Financial Performance Management" of the Management Report of the Annual Financial Report 2019 in line with the European Securities and Markets Authority"s (ESMA) Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures (APM) dated 5 October 2015.

The Annual Financial Report 2019 and the Annual Financial Statements of Logwin AG will be published on 28 February 2020 and will be available on www.logwin-logistics.com. In addition, Logwin also publishes a Corporate Social Responsibility Report for 2019.

About Logwin AG

Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2019, the group generated sales of EUR 1.15bn and currently employs about 4,300 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.

Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON Logistics S.à r.l., Grevemacher, Luxembourg.

Contact: www.logwin-logistics.com



Sebastian Esser



Chief Financial Officer



Phone: +352 719690-1112

sebastian.esser@logwin-logistics.com