DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Post AG: Auswirkungen des Corona - Virus und der Entscheidung zu Streetscooter

2020. február 28., péntek, 14:22





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Post AG / Schlagwort(e): Strategische Unternehmensentscheidung/Prognose


Deutsche Post AG: Auswirkungen des Corona - Virus und der Entscheidung zu Streetscooter


28.02.2020 / 14:22 CET/CEST


Korrektur einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die deutsche Version der heutigen ad hoc - Mitteilung von 12.54 Uhr ist korrekt,  in der englischen Version sind 2 Zahlen fehlerhaft (siehe dort)











Kontakt:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel: 0228-182-63000







28.02.2020 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de




























Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Post AG

Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20

53113 Bonn

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 (0)228 182 - 63 100
Fax: +49 (0)228 182 - 63 199
E-Mail: ir@deutschepost.de
Internet: www.dpdhl.com
ISIN: DE0005552004, DE000A2G87D4
WKN: 555200, A2G87D
Indizes: DAX
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart; Freiverkehr in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 986557





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



986557  28.02.2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=986557&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum