DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Post AG: Auswirkungen des Corona - Virus und der Entscheidung zu Streetscooter
2020. február 28., péntek, 14:22
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Post AG / Schlagwort(e): Strategische Unternehmensentscheidung/Prognose
Die deutsche Version der heutigen ad hoc - Mitteilung von 12.54 Uhr ist korrekt, in der englischen Version sind 2 Zahlen fehlerhaft (siehe dort)
Kontakt:
Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel: 0228-182-63000
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0)228 182 - 63 100
|Fax:
|+49 (0)228 182 - 63 199
|E-Mail:
|ir@deutschepost.de
|Internet:
|www.dpdhl.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005552004, DE000A2G87D4
|WKN:
|555200, A2G87D
|Indizes:
|DAX
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart; Freiverkehr in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|986557
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
986557 28.02.2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]