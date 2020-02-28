DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Post AG:

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Post AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Forecast


Deutsche Post AG:


28-Feb-2020 / 14:22 CET/CEST


Two figures are not correct (solely in in the English version) of the ad hoc message published today at 12.54 CET / CEST regarding EBIT Supply Chain and eCommerce Solutions.

 
Correct (EBIT in € bn):

Supply Chain: 0.912 (previousely incorrectly stated: 0.921)

eCommerce Solutions: - 0.051 (previousely incorrectly stated 0.051)





Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel: +49 (0)228-182-63000







