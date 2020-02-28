DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Post AG:
2020. február 28., péntek, 14:22
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Post AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Forecast
Two figures are not correct (solely in in the English version) of the ad hoc message published today at 12.54 CET / CEST regarding EBIT Supply Chain and eCommerce Solutions.
Correct (EBIT in € bn):
Supply Chain: 0.912 (previousely incorrectly stated: 0.921)
eCommerce Solutions: - 0.051 (previousely incorrectly stated 0.051)
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0)228-182-63000
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)228 182 - 63 100
|Fax:
|+49 (0)228 182 - 63 199
|E-mail:
|ir@deutschepost.de
|Internet:
|www.dpdhl.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005552004, DE000A2G87D4
|WKN:
|555200, A2G87D
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|986557
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
986557 28-Feb-2020 CET/CEST
