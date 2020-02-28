

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Post AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Forecast





Deutsche Post AG:





28-Feb-2020 / 14:22 CET/CEST





Correction of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Two figures are not correct (solely in in the English version) of the ad hoc message published today at 12.54 CET / CEST regarding EBIT Supply Chain and eCommerce Solutions.





Correct (EBIT in € bn):



Supply Chain: 0.912 (previousely incorrectly stated: 0.921)



eCommerce Solutions: - 0.051 (previousely incorrectly stated 0.051)









Contact:



Martin Ziegenbalg



EVP Investor Relations



Tel: +49 (0)228-182-63000

Two figures are not correct (solely in in the English version) of the ad hoc message published today at 12.54 CET / CEST regarding EBIT Supply Chain and eCommerce Solutions.Contact:Martin ZiegenbalgEVP Investor RelationsTel: +49 (0)228-182-63000













28-Feb-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



