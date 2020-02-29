DGAP-Adhoc: AUDI AG: Volkswagen AG submits request for transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of AUDI AG (squeeze out under stock corporation law)

AUDI AG: Volkswagen AG submits request for transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of AUDI AG (squeeze out under stock corporation law)


28-Feb-2020 / 19:39 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ingolstadt, February 28, 2020 - Today Volkswagen AG, Wolfsburg, submitted the formal request pursuant to Section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to AUDI AG that the Annual General Meeting of AUDI AG shall resolve to transfer the shares of the remaining shareholders (minority shareholders) to Volkswagen AG for an appropriate cash settlement (so-called squeeze out under stock corporation law).


Volkswagen AG holds approximately 99.64 % of the registered share capital of AUDI AG and is therefore its main shareholder within the meaning of section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 AktG. The resolution on the transfer shall be passed at AUDI AG"s next Annual General Meeting. With a view to the transfer request the Annual General Meeting will be postponed to a date in July or August 2020.


Contact:
Robert Schwarzl

Head of Financial Communication/Analytics, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 841 89-983743

E-mail: robert.schwarzl@audi.de


 







Language: English
Company: AUDI AG

Auto-Union-Straße 1

85045 Ingolstadt

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)841 89-0
Fax: +49 (0)841 89-30900
E-mail: robert.schwarzl@audi.de
Internet: www.audi.de
ISIN: DE0006757008
WKN: 675700
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
