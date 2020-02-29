DGAP-Ad-hoc: AUDI AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out





Ingolstadt, February 28, 2020 - Today Volkswagen AG, Wolfsburg, submitted the formal request pursuant to Section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to AUDI AG that the Annual General Meeting of AUDI AG shall resolve to transfer the shares of the remaining shareholders (minority shareholders) to Volkswagen AG for an appropriate cash settlement (so-called squeeze out under stock corporation law).





Volkswagen AG holds approximately 99.64 % of the registered share capital of AUDI AG and is therefore its main shareholder within the meaning of section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 AktG. The resolution on the transfer shall be passed at AUDI AG"s next Annual General Meeting. With a view to the transfer request the Annual General Meeting will be postponed to a date in July or August 2020.





Contact:

Robert Schwarzl



Head of Financial Communication/Analytics, Investor Relations



Phone: +49 (0) 841 89-983743



E-mail: robert.schwarzl@audi.de











