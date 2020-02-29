DGAP-Adhoc: AUDI AG: Volkswagen AG submits request for transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of AUDI AG (squeeze out under stock corporation law)
2020. február 28., péntek, 19:39
DGAP-Ad-hoc: AUDI AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
Ingolstadt, February 28, 2020 - Today Volkswagen AG, Wolfsburg, submitted the formal request pursuant to Section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to AUDI AG that the Annual General Meeting of AUDI AG shall resolve to transfer the shares of the remaining shareholders (minority shareholders) to Volkswagen AG for an appropriate cash settlement (so-called squeeze out under stock corporation law).
Volkswagen AG holds approximately 99.64 % of the registered share capital of AUDI AG and is therefore its main shareholder within the meaning of section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 AktG. The resolution on the transfer shall be passed at AUDI AG"s next Annual General Meeting. With a view to the transfer request the Annual General Meeting will be postponed to a date in July or August 2020.
Contact:
Robert Schwarzl
Head of Financial Communication/Analytics, Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0) 841 89-983743
E-mail: robert.schwarzl@audi.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUDI AG
|Auto-Union-Straße 1
|85045 Ingolstadt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)841 89-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)841 89-30900
|E-mail:
|robert.schwarzl@audi.de
|Internet:
|www.audi.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006757008
|WKN:
|675700
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|986687
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
986687 28-Feb-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]