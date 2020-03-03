DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

/ Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 23rd Interim Reporting






02.03.2020 / 17:10



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 23rd Interim Reporting



In the time period from 20 February 2020 until and including 28 February 2020, a number of 446,705 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 22 May 2019, the Company disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 23 May 2019.



























Date Number of Shares Average price (€)
20.02.2020 1,372 275.9716
21.02.2020 15,821 273.5714
24.02.2020 25,435 263.7579
25.02.2020 88,343 261.4145
26.02.2020 94,618 252.3515
27.02.2020 105,934 249.1310
28.02.2020 115,182 232.7110

 

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 23 May 2019 until and including 28 February 2020 amounts to 3,681,000 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).



Munich, 2 March 2020



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management















Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Königinstraße 107

80802 München

Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com





 
