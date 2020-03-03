Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 23rd Interim Reporting

In the time period from 20 February 2020 until and including 28 February 2020, a number of 446,705 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 22 May 2019, the Company disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 23 May 2019.

Date

Number of Shares

Average price (€)

20.02.2020

1,372

275.9716

21.02.2020

15,821

273.5714

24.02.2020

25,435

263.7579

25.02.2020

88,343

261.4145

26.02.2020

94,618

252.3515

27.02.2020

105,934

249.1310

28.02.2020

115,182

232.7110



The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 23 May 2019 until and including 28 February 2020 amounts to 3,681,000 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 2 March 2020

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München



The Board of Management