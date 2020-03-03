DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback





Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 24-27 February 2020





02-March-2020 / 17:45 CET/CEST





Ad-hoc release, 2 March 2020

Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 24-27 February 2020

Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions from 24 February 2020 to 27 February 2020 under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").





The transactions are part of a share buyback programme that started on 24 February 2020 for the sole purpose of covering Airbus" long-term incentive plan in shares. The repurchased shares will be redistributed to the beneficiaries of long-term incentive plans according to the relevant plan rules. This share buyback programme was completed on 27 February 2020.





The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus



SE Board of Directors by the 13th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SE"s issued



share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 10 April 2019.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)





Issuer"s name

Issuer"s identifying code

Transaction date

Identifying code of financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (€)

Market (MIC code)

Airbus SE

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

2020.24.02

NL0000235190

8,106

125.246990

XPAR

Airbus SE

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

2020.25.02

NL0000235190

11,348

124.794022

XPAR

Airbus SE





Airbus SE

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051





MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

2020.26.02





2020.27.02

NL0000235190





NL0000235190

11,348





1,620

120.934806





115.824407

XPAR





XPAR





TOTAL



32,422

123.108333





Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:

https://www.airbus.com/investors/share-price-and-information.html#buyback

This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

* * *

