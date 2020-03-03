DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 24-27 February 2020
2020. március 02., hétfő, 17:45
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Ad-hoc release, 2 March 2020
Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 24-27 February 2020
Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions from 24 February 2020 to 27 February 2020 under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").
Aggregate presentation (per day and market)
Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:
This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
* * *
About Airbus
Media contacts
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Airbus SE
|P.O. Box 32008
|2303 DA Leiden
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|00 800 00 02 2002
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 607 - 26481
|Internet:
|www.airbusgroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000235190
|WKN:
|938914
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|987497
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
987497 02-March-2020 CET/CEST
