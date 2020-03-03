





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Rolf

Last name(s):

Scheffels



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Amendment

Correction to today"s announcement: The last item mentioned under 4c is listed there forgeriously.



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG





b) LEI

529900I88AOT7YXRMQ23



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A1TNUT7





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

33.50 EUR





23785.00 EUR



33.45 EUR





3345.00 EUR



32.25 EUR





6450.00 EUR



32.10 EUR





6420.00 EUR



32.20 EUR





4830.00 EUR



32.20 EUR





4830.00 EUR



32.20 EUR





3220.00 EUR



32.25 EUR





6450.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

32.7790055 EUR





59330.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-02-28; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



