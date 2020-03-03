DGAP-DD: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








02.03.2020 / 18:11




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Scheffels

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Amendment

Correction to today"s announcement: The last item mentioned under 4c is listed there forgeriously.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG


b) LEI

529900I88AOT7YXRMQ23 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)










































Price(s) Volume(s)
33.50 EUR 23785.00 EUR
33.45 EUR 3345.00 EUR
32.25 EUR 6450.00 EUR
32.10 EUR 6420.00 EUR
32.20 EUR 4830.00 EUR
32.20 EUR 4830.00 EUR
32.20 EUR 3220.00 EUR
32.25 EUR 6450.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
32.7790055 EUR 59330.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-02-28; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

Börsenstrasse 1

60313 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de





 
