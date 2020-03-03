DGAP-AFR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2020. március 02., hétfő, 18:00







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








02.03.2020 / 18:00



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2020

Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/investor-relations/publikationen/ergebnisse


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2020

Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/en/investor-relations/publications/results

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 05, 2020

Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/investor-relations/publikationen/ergebnisse


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 05, 2020

Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/en/investor-relations/publications/results













02.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Medienallee 7

85774 Unterföhring

Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




983645  02.03.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=983645&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum