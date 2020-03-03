DGAP-Ad-hoc: Grammer AG / Key word(s): Dividend





Grammer AG: Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Art. 17 MAR Grammer AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)





02-March-2020 / 19:30 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Art. 17 MAR



Grammer AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)



-Earnings for Q1/2020 expected to be very significantly below previous year



-Executive Board"s proposal for the appropriation of profit of EUR 0.11 per share

Amberg, March 2nd, 2020 - Based on the preliminary figures for the months of January and February 2020, Grammer assumes that its sales in the first quarter will be at a significantly lower level than in the previous year. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) (prior year: EUR 24 million) and operating EBIT (prior year: EUR 23 million) are expected to be very significantly lower in the first quarter of 2020 than in the same period of the last year.

Grammer AG"s Executive Board decided today to propose to the Annual General Meeting a resolution for the appropriation of profits for the financial year 2019 with a dividend of EUR 0.11 per share (prior year: EUR 0.75 per share).

Grammer AG



Executive Board

Contact:GRAMMER AGBoris MutiusPhone: 0049 9621 66 2200investor-relations@grammer.com