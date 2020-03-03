DGAP-Adhoc: Grammer AG: Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Art. 17 MAR Grammer AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)
2020. március 02., hétfő, 19:30
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Grammer AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Art. 17 MAR
Amberg, March 2nd, 2020 - Based on the preliminary figures for the months of January and February 2020, Grammer assumes that its sales in the first quarter will be at a significantly lower level than in the previous year. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) (prior year: EUR 24 million) and operating EBIT (prior year: EUR 23 million) are expected to be very significantly lower in the first quarter of 2020 than in the same period of the last year.
Grammer AG"s Executive Board decided today to propose to the Annual General Meeting a resolution for the appropriation of profits for the financial year 2019 with a dividend of EUR 0.11 per share (prior year: EUR 0.75 per share).
Grammer AG
Contact:
GRAMMER AG
Boris Mutius
Phone: 0049 9621 66 2200
investor-relations@grammer.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Grammer AG
|Georg-Grammer-Str. 2
|92224 Amberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)9621 66-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)9621 66-1000
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@grammer.com
|Internet:
|www.grammer.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005895403, DE0005895403
|WKN:
|589540, 589540
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|987887
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
987887 02-March-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]