DGAP-Adhoc: DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ expects a decline in business in 2020

2020. március 02., hétfő, 19:43





DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEUTZ AG / Key word(s): Forecast


DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ expects a decline in business in 2020


02-March-2020 / 19:43 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



According to provisional figures, DEUTZ generated revenue of €1,840.8 million and an EBIT margin before exceptional items of 4.3 percent in 2019. The Company expects a decline in business in 2020. DEUTZ expects the year-on-year fall in revenue in 2020 to be in the low double-digit percentage range. For the EBIT margin before exceptional items, the Company expects a decline relative to the prior year figure in the mid double-digit percentage range. The main reason for this is the downturn in key customer industries as a result of economic conditions. This led to a low level of orders on hand at the end of 2019, a situation that is continuing this year. Furthermore, the DEUTZ engine business will be affected this year by customers selling the inventories of engines they had built up before new emissions standards came into force. The establishment of second source suppliers will also have an impact on earnings, particularly in the first half of 2020. Furthermore, DEUTZ can no longer exclude the possibility of its business and its supply chain being affected by the outbreak of coronavirus.



The complete financial results for 2019 will be published on March 18, 2020.



 


Contact:

Leslie Isabelle Iltgen

Communications & Investor Relations

Senior Vice President

Tel. +49 (0) 221 822-36 00

Fax: +49 (0) 221 822-15 36 00

E-Mail: leslie.iltgen@deutz.com







02-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG

Ottostraße 1

51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 822 0
Fax: +49 (0)221 822 3525
E-mail: ir@deutz.com
Internet: www.deutz.com
ISIN: DE0006305006
WKN: 630500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 987891





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



987891  02-March-2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=987891&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum