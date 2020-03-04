DGAP-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG english

2020. március 03., kedd, 19:52















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








03.03.2020 / 19:51




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Zindel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Healthineers AG


b) LEI

529900QBVWXMWANH7H45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHL1006


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)





















































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
38.16 EUR 1297.44 EUR
37.95 EUR 3719.10 EUR
37.95 EUR 3719.10 EUR
37.95 EUR 75.90 EUR
37.95 EUR 3870.90 EUR
37.95 EUR 7590.00 EUR
37.87 EUR 3787.00 EUR
37.87 EUR 3559.78 EUR
37.87 EUR 4014.22 EUR
37.90 EUR 871.70 EUR
37.90 EUR 2918.30 EUR
37.90 EUR 2046.60 EUR
37.90 EUR 13113.40 EUR
38.00 EUR 4940.00 EUR
38.00 EUR 4940.00 EUR
38.00 EUR 4940.00 EUR
38.00 EUR 4940.00 EUR
38.00 EUR 4940.00 EUR
38.00 EUR 4940.00 EUR
38.00 EUR 4940.00 EUR
38.00 EUR 4940.00 EUR
38.00 EUR 4940.00 EUR
38.00 EUR 4940.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
37.9588 EUR 99983.44 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-03; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














03.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG

Henkestr. 127

91052 Erlangen

Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



57293  03.03.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum