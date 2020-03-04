





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Christoph

Last name(s):

Zindel



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Siemens Healthineers AG





b) LEI

529900QBVWXMWANH7H45



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000SHL1006





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

38.16 EUR





1297.44 EUR



37.95 EUR





3719.10 EUR



37.95 EUR





3719.10 EUR



37.95 EUR





75.90 EUR



37.95 EUR





3870.90 EUR



37.95 EUR





7590.00 EUR



37.87 EUR





3787.00 EUR



37.87 EUR





3559.78 EUR



37.87 EUR





4014.22 EUR



37.90 EUR





871.70 EUR



37.90 EUR





2918.30 EUR



37.90 EUR





2046.60 EUR



37.90 EUR





13113.40 EUR



38.00 EUR





4940.00 EUR



38.00 EUR





4940.00 EUR



38.00 EUR





4940.00 EUR



38.00 EUR





4940.00 EUR



38.00 EUR





4940.00 EUR



38.00 EUR





4940.00 EUR



38.00 EUR





4940.00 EUR



38.00 EUR





4940.00 EUR



38.00 EUR





4940.00 EUR



38.00 EUR





4940.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

37.9588 EUR





99983.44 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-03; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



