DGAP-DD: QIAGEN N.V. english

2020. március 03., kedd, 22:31















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








03.03.2020 / 22:30




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Thierry
Last name(s): Bernard

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Interim CEO



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.


b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012169213


b) Nature of the transaction


AUTOMATIC TRANSACTION DUE TO SHARE RELEASE AND REQUIREMENT TO SELL SHARES FOR TAX PURPOSES
Release of 4,250 Performance Stock Units based on grant made on February 27, 2015. Exercise Price: $0.00. Closing price on February 27, 2020: $36.47. Subsequent to the grant release, receipt of 2,977 Common Shares upon net share settlement wherein a number of Common Shares are withheld by the Company to cover related expenses (such as taxes and transaction costs based on share price on vesting date).
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2020-02-27; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














03.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



57199  03.03.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum