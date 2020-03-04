DGAP-AFR: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2020. március 04., szerda, 16:15







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








04.03.2020 / 16:15



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2020

Address: https://www.snpgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2020

Address: https://www.snpgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2020

Address: https://www.snpgroup.com/en/financial-publications

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 07, 2020

Address: https://www.snpgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 07, 2020

Address: https://www.snpgroup.com/en/financial-publications













04.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

Dossenheimer Landstraße 100

69121 Heidelberg

Germany
Internet: www.snpgroup.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




989591  04.03.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=989591&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum