Hiermit gibt die SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.04.2020

Ort: https://www.snpgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.04.2020

Ort: https://www.snpgroup.com/en/financial-publications

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.10.2020

Ort: https://www.snpgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.10.2020

Ort: https://www.snpgroup.com/en/financial-publications













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

Dossenheimer Landstraße 100

69121 Heidelberg

Deutschland
Internet: www.snpgroup.com





 
