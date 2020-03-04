DGAP-AFR: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020

Address: https://www.snpgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020

Address: https://www.snpgroup.com/en/financial-publications

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: October 30, 2020

Address: https://www.snpgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: October 30, 2020

Address: https://www.snpgroup.com/en/financial-publications













