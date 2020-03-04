





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















04.03.2020 / 19:03







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Annual financial report





Language: German



Date of disclosure: March 25, 2020



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: March 25, 2020



Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group





Language: German



Date of disclosure: March 25, 2020



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: March 25, 2020



Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020



Address:

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 25, 2020Address: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/German/3100/finanzberichte-und-quartalsmitteilungen.html?year=2019 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 25, 2020Address: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/English/3100/financial-reports-and-statements.html?year=2019 Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 25, 2020Address: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/German/3100/finanzberichte-und-quartalsmitteilungen.html?year=2019 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 25, 2020Address: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/English/3100/financial-reports-and-statements.html?year=2019 Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 13, 2020Address: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/German/3100/finanzberichte-und-quartalsmitteilungen.html?year=2020 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 13, 2020Address: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/English/3100/financial-reports-and-statements.html?year=2020

























04.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



