DGAP-AFR: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2020. március 04., szerda, 19:03







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








04.03.2020 / 19:03



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 25, 2020

Address: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/German/3100/finanzberichte-und-quartalsmitteilungen.html?year=2019


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 25, 2020

Address: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/English/3100/financial-reports-and-statements.html?year=2019

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 25, 2020

Address: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/German/3100/finanzberichte-und-quartalsmitteilungen.html?year=2019


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 25, 2020

Address: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/English/3100/financial-reports-and-statements.html?year=2019

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020

Address: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/German/3100/finanzberichte-und-quartalsmitteilungen.html?year=2020


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020

Address: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/English/3100/financial-reports-and-statements.html?year=2020













04.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

Leifheitstraße 1

56377 Nassau

Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




985007  04.03.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=985007&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum