DGAP-News: Newron announces 2019 financial results and provides outlook for 2020
2020. március 05., csütörtök, 07:00
Newron announces 2019 financial results and provides outlook for 2020
Highlights:
Sarizotan (Rett syndrome)
Evenamide (Schizophrenia)
Xadago(R)/safinamide (Parkinson"s disease)
Corporate
Stefan Weber, Newron"s Chief Executive Officer, commented:
"2019 has been a successful year of strategy execution for Newron. We are pleased to have continued to develop and mature our pipeline of innovative therapies for central and peripheral nervous system diseases. We have made significant progress with our STARS clinical study, advancing the study to the end of the 24-week, double-blind treatment period, with the clinical database locked and blinded. We now expect to announce top-line results from the study later in H1 2020."
Stefan Weber continued: "We are pleased that our partners worldwide were successful in launching safinamide in Australia, Canada, Colombia and Japan and we hope that more patients worldwide will gain access to safinamide through further launches in the coming months. Prior to the start of our Phase III development program with Evenamide in schizophrenia, we have initiated additional short-term explanatory studies which we expect to report initial results in Q3 2020. We would like to thank all our shareholders for their continued support and confidence in Newron, and we look forward to updating markets on our progress throughout 2020."
In 2019, Newron made significant progress with its STARS clinical study, completing patient recruitment, with 129 Rett syndrome patients qualified and enrolled, and more than 85% of enrolled patients completing the 24-week, double-blind period, have continued into the long-term open-label extension. This is an indicator of the critical need within the Rett syndrome community and demonstrates the potential of a new treatment option such as sarizotan.
In addition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decided to grant a Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to sarizotan, which followed earlier decisions by the U.S. and EU authorities to grant Orphan Drug Designations to this compound for the U.S. and the EU. Newron believes that this highlights the large unmet medical need in Rett syndrome, as well as represents progress towards potential marketing authorization with U.S., Canadian and EU regulatory agencies in the future. This designation also represents progress towards qualifying sarizotan for a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher upon potential future U.S. marketing approval.
A communication from the FDA in December suggested that Newron discuss the Company"s statistical analysis plan in a meeting prior to unblinding the STARS clinical trial results. The clinical database has been locked and remains blinded. We currently expect unblinding of the STARS clinical trial data and disclosure of the top-line results in H1 2020. Subject to a positive study outcome, our goal is to initiate discussions with the regulatory agencies towards filing of the dossiers for marketing authorization. Upon regulatory approval, Newron intends to commercialize sarizotan for Rett syndrome in the U.S. and - if viable - in key EU territories.
As part of its commitment to the rare disease patient community, Newron is conducting a landmark International Burden of Illness study, partnered with the global Rett syndrome community. The survey outreach launched in the beginning of November 2019 in the U.S. and aims to deliver data and analytics to quantify the physical, emotional and financial challenges of Rett syndrome for patients, their families and caregivers. In February 2020, this survey outreach was expanded to reach families and caregivers in the U.K., Germany, Italy and Australia.
Evenamide
In May, the FDA requested that Newron complete additional short-term explanatory studies in rats and human subjects to address questions on findings from a recently completed pre-clinical study of Evenamide. The Company engaged with the FDA in order to address the agency"s concerns prior to the initiation of the Phase III development program. In early January 2020, Newron announced that it had reached agreement with the FDA on the design and conduct of these explanatory studies with Evenamide, as well as the protocol for a first, four-week explanatory study in patients with schizophrenia. Newron expects to see initial results from these additional studies in rats and humans in Q3 2020.
Subject to the successful completion of these studies, Newron intends to commence its proposed Phase III clinical trial program with Evenamide in two pivotal efficacy studies in patients with schizophrenia. One for patients experiencing worsening of psychosis on atypical antipsychotics, and the other study in ultra-treatment-resistant schizophrenia patients not responding to clozapine, with the latter representing an orphan-like indication affecting approximately 20,000 to 25,000 patients in the U.S. (with similar numbers in the EU). Positive results in both studies could lead to Evenamide being the first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia who show an inadequate response to their current atypical medication. In key territories, Newron expects to commercialize Evenamide itself in the treatment-resistant schizophrenia indication.
In 2019, Meiji Seika together with Eisai announced the approval and launch of safinamide in Japan, under the brand name Equfina(R). Seqirus launched Xadago(R) (safinamide) in Australia, Zambon in Colombia, and Valeo Pharma in Canada under the brand name Onstryv(R). Xadago(R) has received marketing approval in Brazil and the United Arab Emirates and dossiers for marketing authorization are currently under review in Mexico and Israel. Newron is pleased with this progress and remains optimistic for additional launches in 2020.
Newron"s total income from the marketed territories increased by 75% over the prior year, to EUR 7.0 million, of which EUR 2.3 million is due to one-time non-refundable milestone payments. The Company expects further growth in Europe, aided by the cap on reimbursement being removed in Italy effective March 1, 2019.
Newron progresses in the plans to perform the LID study with Xadago: Zambon had previously held discussions with the FDA on the design of a potentially pivotal efficacy study to evaluate the effects of Xadago(R)/safinamide in patients with PD LID. The intention is to perform the study in the U.S., Europe and Asia/Australia.
Financial Summary (IFRS):
In thousand EUR (except per share information)
(1): The Group adopted in 2019, for the first time, the new standard IFRS 16 Leases applying the full retrospective method that requires the restatement of previous financial statements.
Newron"s full 2019 Annual Report is available on www.newron.com/financial-report-2019
Outlook for 2020:
"2020 will be an important year for Newron, with sarizotan in late-stage clinical development and Evenamide poised to enter a Phase III pivotal program. We look forward to reporting on our meeting with the FDA on the statistical plan for our STARS study and remain confident that we can address the FDA"s questions around Evenamide. We are encouraged by the continued success of our global partners in the approvals and launches of safinamide and expect these to continue into 2020. We started 2020 with total available funds of up to EUR 61.7 million, including the EUR 22.5 million of EIB funds not yet drawn, which will cover the pursuit of Newron"s development programs and operations as currently contemplated beyond 2021," outlined Stefan Weber, CEO of Newron.
Newron"s Board of Directors has approved the below agenda for the March 31, 2020, Shareholders" meeting, which will take place at the Company"s registered office (Via Antonio Meucci 3) in Bresso (Mi), Italy, starting at 10:00 am CET. The formal invitation to shareholders will be issued and disclosed in the statutory papers on or around March 5. The full invitation and supporting material will be made available on the Company"s website on the same date. The agenda is as follows:
1. Approval of the balance sheet as of 31 December 2019
2. Appointment of the members of the Board of Directors, after determination of the relevant number, for the financial years 2020, 2021 and 2022 and, therefore, until the approval of the financial statements as of December 31st, 2022, as follows:
Determination of the remuneration of the Board of Directors
Dial-in details to the media/analyst/investor conference on March 5, 2020, 04:00 pm CET:
The Newron management team will present the 2019 full-year results and provide an update and guidance for 2020. The conference call can be accessed via the following dial-in numbers:
The slide deck for the call is available at www.newron.com/downloads/reports-presentations--webcasts/2020
Upcoming events:
For more information, please contact
Newron
Stefan Weber - CEO
Switzerland
Important Notices
990033 05.03.2020
