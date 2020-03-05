DGAP-News: Continental Achieves Adjusted Annual Targets in 2019 and Focuses on a Healthy Mobility Ecosystem
2020. március 05., csütörtök, 08:30
- Sales up slightly at €44.5 billion (2018: €44.4 billion)
Hanover, March 5, 2020. In a sharply deteriorating market environment, Continental achieved its adjusted targets for fiscal 2019, as the technology company announced on Thursday at its annual press conference in Hanover. According to preliminary figures, the DAX company"s sales in the past fiscal year were €44.5 billion (2018: €44.4 billion), while the adjusted EBIT margin was 7.4 percent (2018: 9.3 percent). That corresponded to an adjusted operating result of €3.2 billion (2018: €4.1 billion). While global automotive production declined by about 6 percent in 2019 according to the latest estimates, Continental"s organic sales development in the same period was down 2.6 percent, thus outperforming its markets.
At the same time - as reported at the end of October 2019 - diminished market expectations in particular required non-cash write-downs in the amount of €2.5 billion. The impairment testing of recognized goodwill as required by accounting standards led to a reported operating result of -€268 million (2018: €4.0 billion) and net income of -€1.2 billion (2018: €2.9 billion).
Despite challenging conditions and a high level of capital expenditure, Continental achieved sound cash inflow before financing activities in the past fiscal year. Free cash flow before acquisitions and the effects of transforming the Powertrain division into an independent legal entity amounted to €1.3 billion.
With this basis and in view of Continental"s strong and healthy balance sheet structure, the Executive Board is proposing a dividend of €4.00 (2018: €4.75) per share for fiscal 2019.
Looking back over the past year, Continental"s chairman of the Executive Board, Dr. Elmar Degenhart, said: "Continental continues to outperform its markets even in challenging times." He added: "Last year the entire automotive industry suffered a clear downturn. In operational terms we put in a respectable performance overall, but ultimately the 2019 result, particularly in the automotive business, was not satisfactory." At the same time, he pointed out that, in a challenging situation, the dividend proposed to shareholders is only slightly lower than last year"s.
Market outlook 2020: global passenger car production to decline for a third successive year
"The economic environment will remain challenging in 2020," explained Wolfgang Schäfer, Continental"s CFO. He added: "In addition to the declines in production, the globally interconnected automotive industry will be impacted by turbulence arising from the coronavirus epidemic, trade conflicts that remain unresolved, drastically more stringent emission regulations in Europe and the rapid digitalization of business processes and products."
Guidance for 2020: declining sales growth in shrinking markets
Transformation 2019-2029 structural program: assessment of additional measures
At the same time, he pointed to the deterioration in the global economic environment that has occurred since the structural program was announced in September 2019. The absolute decrease in the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles has now reached the level seen in the crisis years of 2008/09. This is being worsened further by the current spreading of the coronavirus and the corresponding reduction in production in China.
"The uncertainty in the industries that are relevant for us is growing rapidly. An economic recovery will take longer than anticipated," said the CEO, adding: "That is why we are currently looking into how we can effectively respond to a weakening overall situation and its impact in the medium term, with further measures that go beyond our current structural program. Above all, we are at present pursuing two goals that are crucial for our success: continuously rising productivity and our sustainable competitiveness." As matters currently stand, the company expects to have initial findings from this process in May 2020 and will provide further information in due course.
Continental referred to the possibility of additional adjustments when it announced its structural program at the end of September 2019, and did not rule out further projects if the effect of the measures defined at the time turned out to be insufficient to achieve the profit targets set.
Degenhart: "Continental made the necessary preparations at an early stage to weather the uncertainties ahead"
Focus on profitable growth areas
Continental is continuing to invest heavily in the mobility of the future
In fiscal 2019 alone, Continental invested around €6.7 billion (2018: €6.3 billion) in research and development, as well as in property, plant and equipment, and software.
Continental is in a solid financial position
Key figures for the Continental Corporation
1 Before changes in the scope of consolidation.
Note: IFRS 16, Leases, was adopted on and has been applied since January 1, 2019. It is applied using the modified retrospective approach, under which the previous year"s figures are not adjusted. As a result, some of the figures above are not comparable with the prior-year period.
Number of software and IT experts expected to rise by 10 percent by the end of 2022
Continental has more than 51,000 engineers working on the new trends and technologies, of whom more than 20,000 are software and IT experts. By the end of 2022, Continental plans to increase their number to 22,000. More than 900 staff currently work in artificial intelligence (AI) alone. By 2022, the plan is for 1,900 Continental staff to be versed in AI. To drive forward software projects around the clock, Continental relies on globally distributed software expertise centers in Asia, Europe and the U.S.A. The global Continental team comprised more than 241,000 employees (2018: more than 243,000) in 59 countries and markets at the end of the year.
Continental is bundling control units in high-performance computers with new functions
Continental already supplies high-performance computers for series production
Experts at Continental predict that 2030 vehicle models will have 50 times the available processing power of their current counterparts. This processing power is essential, as it allows the software in the car to be updated on a continual basis. This means that complex functions can be adapted in line with evolving customer wishes and more demanding requirements.
In the car of the future: displays and cameras as well as intelligent surfaces
With the help of printed electronics, Continental will be able to implement entirely new control concepts in the car of the future. Printed electronics make it possible to integrate ultra-thin sensors, LEDs and other electronic components into a wide variety of surfaces and materials. These technologies, which are currently in development at Continental, enable numerous other applications to be realized in other industries as well. For instance, brand manufacturers could use intelligent packaging featuring Continental technology to clearly differentiate their high-quality products from cheap copies. In this way, consumers can then digitally verify the authenticity of the product using their smartphone.
Consistently high order intake for advanced driver assistance systems
With the aid of software, Continental is reinventing the tire
Key figures for the core business areas
1 Before changes in the scope of consolidation.
In fiscal 2019, the Automotive Group (which existed until the end of 2019 and consisted of the Chassis & Safety, Interior and Powertrain divisions) was not entirely immune to the sharp decline in the automotive sector. While global automotive production dropped by about 6 percent, reported sales in the same period fell by 1.2 percent to €26.5 billion (2018: €26.9 billion).
Organic sales decreased by 3.3 percent. The reported operating result was -€2.1 billion (2018: €1.9 billion), with a margin of -7.9 percent (2018: 7.0 percent). The main reason for this
The Rubber Group (which operated under this name until the end of 2019, consisting of the Tires and ContiTech divisions) generated total sales of €18 billion last year, which was equivalent to sales growth of 2.3 percent compared with the previous year. Organic growth came to -1.5 percent. The adjusted EBIT margin of 12.4 percent (2018: 13.6 percent) corresponded to an adjusted operating result of €2.2 billion (2018: €2.4 billion). With organic growth of -0.2 percent, the tires business in particular held its own in a declining environment.
Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2019, Continental generated sales of €44.5 billion and currently employs more than 240,000 people in 59 countries and markets.
Press contact
Vincent Charles
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Continental AG
|Vahrenwalder Straße 9
|30165 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)511 938-1068
|Fax:
|+49 (0)511 938-1080
|E-mail:
|ir@conti.de
|Internet:
|www.continental-corporation.com/de
|ISIN:
|DE0005439004
|WKN:
|543900
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|990175
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
990175 05.03.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]