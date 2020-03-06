DGAP-Adhoc: Schweizer Electronic AG: CEO leaves SCHWEIZER prematurely
2020. március 06., péntek, 15:22
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Schramberg, 06.03.2020 - Dr Rolf Merte decided to leave Schweizer Electronic AG prematurely for personal reasons. The Supervisory Board and Dr Merte mutually agreed that Dr Merte leaves the Executive Board with today"s effect. The Supervisory Board thanks Dr Merte for his work and his services to the company and wishes him personally all the best. The functions Dr Merte was responsible for will be managed by the members of the board Nicolas-Fabian Schweizer and Marc Bunz as of now.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
About Schweizer
Schweizer Electronic AG stands for state-of-the-art technology and consultancy competence. SCHWEIZER"s premium printed circuit boards and innovative solutions and services for automotive, solar, industry and aviation electronics address key challenges in the areas of Power Electronics, Embedding and System Cost Reduction. Its products are distinguished for their superior quality and their energy-saving and environmentally- friendly features. Together with its partners WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd. and Elekonta Marek GmbH & Co. KG the company offers in its division electronics cost- and production- optimised solutions for small, medium and large series. Together with its partner Infineon Technologies AG, SCHWEIZER plans to jointly tap the chip embedding market in future.
The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol "SCE", "ISIN DE 000515623").
For further information please contact:
Elisabeth Trik
Schweizer Electronic AG
Einsteinstraße 10
78713 Schramberg
Phone: +49 7422 / 512-302
Fax: +49 7422 / 512-777-302
E-mail: investorrelations@schweizer.ag
Please visit our website: www.morethanPCBs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schweizer Electronic AG
|Einsteinstraße 10
|78713 Schramberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|07422-512-301
|Fax:
|07422-512-397
|E-mail:
|ir@schweizer.ag
|Internet:
|www.schweizer.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005156236
|WKN:
|515623
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|990467
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
990467 06-March-2020 CET/CEST
