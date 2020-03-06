

Schramberg, 06.03.2020 - Dr Rolf Merte decided to leave Schweizer Electronic AG prematurely for personal reasons. The Supervisory Board and Dr Merte mutually agreed that Dr Merte leaves the Executive Board with today"s effect. The Supervisory Board thanks Dr Merte for his work and his services to the company and wishes him personally all the best. The functions Dr Merte was responsible for will be managed by the members of the board Nicolas-Fabian Schweizer and Marc Bunz as of now.











About Schweizer





Schweizer Electronic AG stands for state-of-the-art technology and consultancy competence. SCHWEIZER"s premium printed circuit boards and innovative solutions and services for automotive, solar, industry and aviation electronics address key challenges in the areas of Power Electronics, Embedding and System Cost Reduction. Its products are distinguished for their superior quality and their energy-saving and environmentally- friendly features. Together with its partners WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd. and Elekonta Marek GmbH & Co. KG the company offers in its division electronics cost- and production- optimised solutions for small, medium and large series. Together with its partner Infineon Technologies AG, SCHWEIZER plans to jointly tap the chip embedding market in future.





The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol "SCE", "ISIN DE 000515623").





For further information please contact:



Elisabeth Trik



Schweizer Electronic AG



Einsteinstraße 10



78713 Schramberg



Phone: +49 7422 / 512-302



Fax: +49 7422 / 512-777-302



E-mail: investorrelations@schweizer.ag



Please visit our website: www.morethanPCBs.com













