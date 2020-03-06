





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Herbert

Last name(s):

Diess



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

VOLKSWAGEN AG





b) LEI

529900NNUPAGGOMPXZ31



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007664005





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares via standing order on the basis of a voluntary commitment on acquisition of shares. Start of duration: 15.03.2020, the standing order is concluded on undetermined duration; monthly volume: the equivalent value of 50.000,00 EUR (plus ancillary acquisition costs) taking the calculated quantity based on the current purchase price of Volkswagen AG ordinary share at Frankfurt stock exchange in each case, rounded up to the next share, that the amount of 50.000,00 EUR is exceeded regularly; purchase date: each 15th day of a month respectively the following trading day, that is concurrently bank business day of the processing bank; trading place: Frankfurt Stock Exchange; the standing order needs to be cancelled in written form.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

not numberable





not numberable







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

not numberable





not numberable







e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-06; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



