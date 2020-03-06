DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








06.03.2020 / 18:27




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Gerrard B.
Last name(s): Schmid

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: President and Chief Executive Officer



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated


b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
ISIN: US2536511031


b) Nature of the transaction


Acceptance of 253,907 stock options granted under a Nonqualified Stock Option Agreement in connection with the 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-03; UTC-5


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com





 
