1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Marc

Last name(s):

de Jong



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

First Sensor AG





b) LEI

52990036Z3X91Z60TZ27



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007201907





b) Nature of the transaction

sold as part of the takeover offer of TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

28.25 EUR





721279.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

28.2500 EUR





721279.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-06; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



