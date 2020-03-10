DGAP-AFR: ecotel communication ag: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2020. március 10., kedd, 09:25







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ecotel communication ag


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






ecotel communication ag: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








10.03.2020 / 09:25



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ecotel communication ag hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 12, 2020

Address: http://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/German/3100/finanzberichte.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020

Address: http://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/English/3100/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 06, 2020

Address: http://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/German/3100/finanzberichte.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 31, 2020

Address: http://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/English/3100/financial-reports.html













10.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: ecotel communication ag

Prinzenallee 11

40549 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: http://www.ecotel.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




993339  10.03.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=993339&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum