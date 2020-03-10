





DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 07, 2020Address: https://www.deka.de/deka-gruppe/investor-relations/publikationen/einzelabschluss-der-dekabank Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 07, 2020Address: https://www.deka.de/deka-group/investor-relations-en/reports/individual-financial-statements Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 07, 2020Address: https://www.deka.de/deka-gruppe/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsbericht Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 07, 2020Address: https://www.deka.de/deka-group/investor-relations-en/reports/annual-report

























