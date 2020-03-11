DGAP-DD: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Susanne
Last name(s): Zeidler

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG


b) LEI

529900I88AOT7YXRMQ23 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)





































Price(s) Volume(s)
29.62 EUR 2754.85 EUR
29.39 EUR 19893.77 EUR
29.64 EUR 1570.85 EUR
30.96 EUR 185.75 EUR
29.56 EUR 2068.95 EUR
29.70 EUR 1336.45 EUR
29.62 EUR 1658.75 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
29.46937 EUR 29469.37 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-10; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

Börsenstrasse 1

60313 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de





 
