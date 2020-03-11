DGAP-DD: Linde plc english

Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








11.03.2020 / 12:15




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them


[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

















































































1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Dr. Andreas Opfermann
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive VP Americas
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification

 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code		 Share Options ("Options")

Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs")

Performance Share Units ("PSUs")


International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82


German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC


Ticker Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the transactions Grant of Options

The grant of 26,090 Options of Linde plc which shall vest over three years in three consecutive equal annual installments beginning on 09 March 2021.

Grant of RSUs

The grant of 2,145 RSUs of Linde plc which shall vest in full and payout in Linde plc Ordinary Shares on a one-for-one basis on or about 09 March 2023, subject to certain conditions having been fulfilled.

Acquisition of Return on Capital ("ROC") PSUs

The acquisition of 3,215 ROC PSUs of Linde plc pursuant to the Amended and Restated 2009 Praxair, Inc. Long Term Incentive Plan, as assumed by Linde plc (the "LTIP Plan").

Acquisition of Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") PSUs

The acquisition of 1,740 TSR PSUs of Linde plc pursuant to the LTIP Plan.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    Grant of Options
    US$0.00 26,090
    Grant of RSUs
    US$0.00 2,145
    Acquisition of ROC PSUs
    US$0.00 3,215
    Acquisition of TSR PSUs
    US$0.00 1,740
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
e) Dates of the transactions 09 March 2020
f) Place of the transactions Outside of trading venue
g) Additional Information Any unexercised Options shall expire on 09 March 2030. The Exercise price in respect of each Option is US$173.13.


The 3,215 ROC PSUs and 1,740 TSR PSUs will payout in accordance with the LTIP Plan.













Language: English
Company: Linde plc

The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road

GU2 7XY Guildford

United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com





 
