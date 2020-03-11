





















Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them





1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Matthew J. White

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification





3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Linde public limited company

b)

LEI

8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,



type of



instrument



Identification code

Deferred Stock Units ("DSUs")



Share Options ("Options")



Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs")



Performance Share Units ("PSUs")





International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82





German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC





Ticker Symbol: LIN

b)

Nature of the transactions

Acquisition of DSUs



The acquisition of 111.242 DSUs of Linde plc under the company"s Compensation Deferral Plan (the "Plan").



Grant of Options



The grant of 43,695 Options of Linde plc which shall vest over three years in three consecutive equal annual installments beginning on 09 March 2021.



Grant of RSUs



The grant of 3,590 RSUs of Linde plc which shall vest in full and payout in Linde plc Ordinary Shares on a one-for-one basis on or about 09 March 2023, subject to certain conditions having been fulfilled.



Acquisition of Return on Capital ("ROC") PSUs



The acquisition of 5,385 ROC PSUs of Linde plc pursuant to the Amended and Restated 2009 Praxair, Inc. Long Term Incentive Plan, as assumed by Linde plc (the "LTIP Plan").



Acquisition of Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") PSUs



The acquisition of 2,915 TSR PSUs of Linde plc pursuant to the LTIP Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)





Acquisition of DSUs





US$0.00

111.242





Grant of Options





US$0.00

43,695





Grant of RSUs





US$0.00

3,590





Acquisition of ROC PSUs







US$0.00

5,385





Acquisition of TSR PSUs







US$0.00

2,915

d)

Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume





N/A

N/A

e)

Dates of the transactions

06 March 2020 - DSUs



09 March 2020 - Options, RSUs & PSUs

f)

Place of the transactions

Outside of trading venue

g)

Additional Information

The 111.242 DSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on



a one-for-one basis in accordance with the Plan.





Any unexercised Options shall expire on 09 March 2030. The Exercise price in respect of each Option is US$173.13





The 5,385 ROC PSUs and 2,915 TSR PSUs will payout in accordance with the LTIP Plan.



























