1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Pontzen

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005470405


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
43.05 EUR 20233.50 EUR
43.19 EUR 79037.70 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
43.1614 EUR 99271.2000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-11; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














