DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SAP SE







SAP SE: Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien nach § 40 Abs. 1 Satz 2 WpHG








11.03.2020 / 12:45



Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


SAP SE

Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16

69190 Walldorf

Deutschland

2. Namen der Tochterunternehmen oder Dritte/n

mit 3% oder mehr Aktien, wenn abweichend von 1.

 

3. Datum der Schwellenberührung

10.03.2020 

4. Aktienanteil









  Aktienanteil in % Gesamtanzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten
Neu 3,067 % 1.228.504.232
Letzte Veröffentlichung 2,98 % /

5. Einzelheiten









absolut in %
direkt indirekt (über Tochter
oder Dritten, § 71d
Abs. 1 AktG)		 direkt indirekt (über Tochter
oder Dritten, § 71d
Abs. 1 AktG)
37.680.087
3,067 % %














Sprache: Deutsch
