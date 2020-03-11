DGAP-Adhoc: WashTec AG: WashTec plans dividend of EUR 1.65 per share

2020. március 11., szerda, 12:53





DGAP-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Dividend


WashTec AG: WashTec plans dividend of EUR 1.65 per share


11-March-2020 / 12:53 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Management Board and Supervisory Board of WashTec AG will propose to the Annual General Meeting the distribution of a total dividend of € 1.65 per no-par value share entitled to dividend (previous year € 2.45).

This again corresponds to almost a full distribution this year. At the current share price level of around € 46.00, the dividend yield is 3.6 %.


Despite considerable current risks in the overall economic environment, also due to the corona virus, WashTec AG is thus continuing its attractive dividend policy.



Contact:

WashTec AG

Corporate Communications

Axel Jaeger

Argonstrasse 7

86153 Augsburg


Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 2090

Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135







11-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: WashTec AG

Argonstraße 7

86153 Augsburg

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 55 84-0
Fax: +49 (0)821 55 84-1135
E-mail: washtec@washtec.de
Internet: www.washtec.de
ISIN: DE0007507501
WKN: 750750
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 994629





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



994629  11-March-2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=994629&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum