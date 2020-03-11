DGAP-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Dividend





WashTec AG: WashTec plans dividend of EUR 1.65 per share





11-March-2020 / 12:53 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







The Management Board and Supervisory Board of WashTec AG will propose to the Annual General Meeting the distribution of a total dividend of € 1.65 per no-par value share entitled to dividend (previous year € 2.45).



This again corresponds to almost a full distribution this year. At the current share price level of around € 46.00, the dividend yield is 3.6 %.





Despite considerable current risks in the overall economic environment, also due to the corona virus, WashTec AG is thus continuing its attractive dividend policy.







Contact:



WashTec AG



Corporate Communications



Axel Jaeger



Argonstrasse 7



86153 Augsburg





Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 2090



Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135





11-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

