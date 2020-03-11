DGAP-Adhoc: WashTec AG: WashTec plans dividend of EUR 1.65 per share
2020. március 11., szerda, 12:53
DGAP-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Dividend
The Management Board and Supervisory Board of WashTec AG will propose to the Annual General Meeting the distribution of a total dividend of € 1.65 per no-par value share entitled to dividend (previous year € 2.45).
This again corresponds to almost a full distribution this year. At the current share price level of around € 46.00, the dividend yield is 3.6 %.
Despite considerable current risks in the overall economic environment, also due to the corona virus, WashTec AG is thus continuing its attractive dividend policy.
Contact:
WashTec AG
Corporate Communications
Axel Jaeger
Argonstrasse 7
86153 Augsburg
Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 2090
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|WashTec AG
|Argonstraße 7
|86153 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)821 55 84-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)821 55 84-1135
|E-mail:
|washtec@washtec.de
|Internet:
|www.washtec.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007507501
|WKN:
|750750
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|994629
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
994629 11-March-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]