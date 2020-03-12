DGAP-DD: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. english

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








11.03.2020 / 18:30




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated









Title: Mr
First name: Alex
Last name(s): McCann

 

2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status





Position: Member of the management team

 



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name




Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

 



b) LEI




529900QA2LORU6646N15

 


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code







Type: Share
ISIN: GB0059822006

 



b) Nature of the transaction




Grant of options under Dialog Semiconductor Plc"s Long-Term Incentive Plan

 



c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 38,911

 



d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 38,911

 

e) Date of the transaction




2020-03-06

 



f) Place of the transaction







Name: XETRA
MIC: XTRA

 

4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code







Type: Share
ISIN: GB0059822006

 

b) Nature of the transaction




Grant of options under Dialog Semiconductor Plc"s Deferred Bonus Plan

 



c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 4,017

 



d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 4,017

 



e) Date of the transaction




2020-03-06

 



f) Place of the transaction







Name: XETRA
MIC: XTRA













Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way

E1W 1AA London

United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com





 
