DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2020. március 11., szerda, 22:30
QIAGEN N.V. hereby announces that a FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 for the month of March 2020 was filed with the UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (SEC).
The document is now available on the website of QIAGEN, www.qiagen.com.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|QIAGEN N.V.
|Hulsterweg 82
|5912 PL Venlo
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.qiagen.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
994701 11.03.2020
