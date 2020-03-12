DGAP-DD: QSC AG english

2020. március 12., csütörtök, 09:57















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








12.03.2020 / 09:54




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Hermann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

QSC AG


b) LEI

529900DGVITE7A2L5G12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005137004


b) Nature of the transaction

Discretionary order for the price friendly acquisition of up to 330,000 shares in the period from 12 March 2020 to 9 April 2020; Place of the transaction: XETRA; the standing order will be executed by the instructed bank and may be cancelled with one week"s notice.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-12; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














12.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: QSC AG

Mathias-Brüggen-Straße 55

50829 Cologne

Germany
Internet: www.qsc.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



57739  12.03.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum