DGAP-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft english

2020. március 12., csütörtök, 10:21















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








12.03.2020 / 10:19




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Anno
Last name(s): Borkowsky

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005470405


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


























































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
43.23 EUR 4323.00 EUR
43.25 EUR 1513.75 EUR
43.27 EUR 1514.45 EUR
43.28 EUR 2250.56 EUR
43.29 EUR 5454.54 EUR
43.30 EUR 5845.50 EUR
43.31 EUR 19532.81 EUR
43.32 EUR 4461.96 EUR
43.33 EUR 2209.83 EUR
43.34 EUR 2210.34 EUR
43.35 EUR 2210.85 EUR
43.36 EUR 10536.48 EUR
43.37 EUR 5464.62 EUR
43.38 EUR 2212.38 EUR
43.39 EUR 19568.89 EUR
43.40 EUR 4470.20 EUR
43.41 EUR 13066.41 EUR
43.42 EUR 2214.42 EUR
43.43 EUR 2214.93 EUR
43.44 EUR 4474.32 EUR
43.45 EUR 3258.75 EUR
43.46 EUR 8561.62 EUR
43.48 EUR 2260.96 EUR
43.52 EUR 261.12 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
43.3642 EUR 130092.6900 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-11; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














12.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

Kennedyplatz 1

50569 Cologne

Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



57743  12.03.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum