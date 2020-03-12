





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















12.03.2020 / 10:19









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Anno

Last name(s):

Borkowsky



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005470405





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

43.23 EUR





4323.00 EUR



43.25 EUR





1513.75 EUR



43.27 EUR





1514.45 EUR



43.28 EUR





2250.56 EUR



43.29 EUR





5454.54 EUR



43.30 EUR





5845.50 EUR



43.31 EUR





19532.81 EUR



43.32 EUR





4461.96 EUR



43.33 EUR





2209.83 EUR



43.34 EUR





2210.34 EUR



43.35 EUR





2210.85 EUR



43.36 EUR





10536.48 EUR



43.37 EUR





5464.62 EUR



43.38 EUR





2212.38 EUR



43.39 EUR





19568.89 EUR



43.40 EUR





4470.20 EUR



43.41 EUR





13066.41 EUR



43.42 EUR





2214.42 EUR



43.43 EUR





2214.93 EUR



43.44 EUR





4474.32 EUR



43.45 EUR





3258.75 EUR



43.46 EUR





8561.62 EUR



43.48 EUR





2260.96 EUR



43.52 EUR





261.12 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

43.3642 EUR





130092.6900 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-11; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



