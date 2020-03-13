DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet redeems 11 million treasury shares and reduces the share capital by EUR 11 million to EUR 194 million
DGAP-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Montabaur, March 12, 2020. The management board of United Internet AG decided today, with approval of the supervisory board and on the basis of the authorization granted by the annual general meeting on May 18, 2017 to purchase and use treasury shares, to redeem 11,000,000 treasury shares and to reduce the share capital of United Internet AG from EUR 205,000,000 by EUR 11,000,000 to EUR 194,000,000. Accordingly, the number of issued shares is reduced from 205,000,000 shares by 11,000,000 shares to 194,000,000 shares. The pro rata amount of the share capital of the issued shares remains unchanged at EUR 1 per share.
The redemption of treasury shares serves to increase the shareholding of the United Internet shareholders on a percentage basis. Subsequent to the implementation of the capital decrease, the share capital of the company will return to the level prior to the capital increase in the course of the Versatel takeover in 2014.
Subsequent to the redemption of these 11,000,000 shares, United Internet AG will still hold 6,338,513 treasury shares.
Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|United Internet AG
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1100
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1013
|E-mail:
|info@united-internet.de
|Internet:
|www.united-internet.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005089031
|WKN:
|508903
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|996469
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
996469 12-March-2020 CET/CEST
