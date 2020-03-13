

Wirecard AG: KPMG"s special audit





12-March-2020 / 23:01 CET/CEST





The auditing company KPMG has informed Wirecard AG that it has largely completed the special investigation of Wirecard AG"s business activities in India and Singapore as well as the Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) / Digital Lending division. From today"s perspective, these parts of the audit have not produced any substantial findings in these areas of investigation that would result in a need for correction of the annual financial statements for the 2016, 2017 and 2018 investigation periods. The investigation of third-party partner business (TPA) is still ongoing and is expected to be completed by 22 April 2020 at the latest. The extensive inspection of relevant documents, including those of external companies, and corona virus-related travel restrictions make the extended timeframe necessary. Accordingly, the Management Board of Wirecard AG today decided to postpone publication of the annual financial statements and the annual press conference (previously April 8, 2020) to April 30, 2020.







Contact:



Iris Stöckl



VP Investor Relations/ Corporate Communications



Tel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424



e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com



http://www.wirecard.com



ISIN DE0007472060



Reuters: WDI.GDE



Bloomberg: WDI GY















