Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger delivers ventilators and light breathing protection to German government





13-March-2020 / 15:49 CET/CEST





Dräger received an order for 10,000 ventilators from the German government. The delivery of the order will stretch across the entire year and requires a substantial increase of the production capacity in Lübeck. In addition, Dräger will deliver personal protection equipment for hospital staff to the German government. Both will help to assure the functionality of the health care system in the case of a further spreading of the Corona virus. The orders will have a positive effect on Dräger"s economic situation and earnings. Currently, the magnitude of the effect on the company after considering all associated costs and risks cannot yet be safely assessed.



