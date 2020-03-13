DGAP-PVR: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
2020. március 13., péntek, 15:54
Alantra EQMC Asset Management SGIIC, S.A., Madrid, Spanien, hat der Leifheit AG mit Schreiben vom 11. März 2020, eingegangen am 12. März 2020, folgende Mitteilung nach § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG übermittelt:
"Dear Sir or Madam,
By voting rights notification dated 5 March 2020, Alantra EQMC Asset Management, SGIIC, S.A., Madrid, Spain ("Alantra EQMC"), notified that on 28 February 2020 Alantra EQMC exceeded the threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft ("Leifheit") in accordance with sections 33, 34 WpHG. Alantra EQMC holds no voting rights in Leifheit directly; all voting rights are rather held by funds managed by Alantra EQMC.
In this context we inform pursuant to section 43 paragraph 1 sentence 3 WpHG as follows:
The acquisition of the shareholding of approximately 10.17% of the voting rights in Leifheit by Alantra EQMC, which led to the aforementioned voting rights notification threshold being exceeded, was financed by the equity of the funds managed by Alantra EQMC."
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
|Leifheitstraße 1
|56377 Nassau / Lahn
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.leifheit-group.com
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
997157 13.03.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]