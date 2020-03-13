In a letter dated 11 March 2020, received on 12 March 2020, Alantra EQMC Asset Management SGIIC, S.A., Madrid, Spain, sent Leifheit AG the following notification pursuant to Sec. 43 (1) WpHG:





"Dear Sir or Madam,

By voting rights notification dated 5 March 2020, Alantra EQMC Asset Management, SGIIC, S.A., Madrid, Spain ("Alantra EQMC"), notified that on 28 February 2020 Alantra EQMC exceeded the threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft ("Leifheit") in accordance with sections 33, 34 WpHG. Alantra EQMC holds no voting rights in Leifheit directly; all voting rights are rather held by funds managed by Alantra EQMC.

In this context we inform pursuant to section 43 paragraph 1 sentence 3 WpHG as follows:

The acquisition of the voting rights in Leifheit serves to generate trading profits.

Depending on the stock market price and the general economic situation of Leifheit, Alantra EQMC might acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months.

It is intended, by expressing opinions and/or deliberations, to exert influence on the appointment or removal of members of the administrative, managing and supervisory bodies of Leifheit.

Depending on the success of the ongoing management strategy, market conditions and available transaction opportunities, Alantra EQMC would evaluate proposing to the relevant bodies of Leifheit introducing relevant changes to the capital structure or the dividend policy.



The acquisition of the shareholding of approximately 10.17% of the voting rights in Leifheit by Alantra EQMC, which led to the aforementioned voting rights notification threshold being exceeded, was financed by the equity of the funds managed by Alantra EQMC."