DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG english

2020. március 13., péntek, 16:38















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








13.03.2020 / 16:36




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: AMA Beteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Ernst-Moritz
Last name(s): Lipp
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GRENKE AG


b) LEI

529900BHRYZ464GFD289 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161N30


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)










































Price(s) Volume(s)
61.25 EUR 8452.50 EUR
61.35 EUR 3067.50 EUR
61.30 EUR 8643.30 EUR
61.40 EUR 5157.60 EUR
61.45 EUR 13641.90 EUR
61.50 EUR 14206.50 EUR
61.55 EUR 37053.10 EUR
61.60 EUR 1971.20 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
61.4624 EUR 92193.6000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-13; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














13.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



57899  13.03.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum