1. Details of issuer



MorphoSys AG



Semmelweisstr. 7



82152 Planegg



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect

X

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)

13.03.2020 / March 13, 2020

X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

13 March 2020



3. New total number of voting rights:

32890046







