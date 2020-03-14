DGAP-NVR: MorphoSys AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2020. március 13., péntek, 18:00







DGAP Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: MorphoSys AG


/ Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte






MorphoSys AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








13.03.2020 / 18:00



Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

















Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


MorphoSys AG

Semmelweisstr. 7

82152 Planegg

Deutschland

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme









  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
X Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG) 13.03.2020 / March 13, 2020
X Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG) 13.03.2020

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

32890046














13.03.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: MorphoSys AG

Semmelweisstr. 7

82152 Planegg

Deutschland
Internet: www.morphosys.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




994679  13.03.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=994679&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum