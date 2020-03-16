





ISRA VISION AG sagt Hauptversammlung am 17. März 2020 ab

















ISRA VISION AG sagt Hauptversammlung am 17. März 2020 ab





Darmstadt, 15. März 2020. Der Vorstand der ISRA VISION AG (ISIN: DE0005488100 und DEDE000A254W60) hat heute wegen des Inkrafttretens der Dritten Verordnung zur Bekämpfung des Corona-Virus der Hessischen Landesregierung vom 14. März 2020, die öffentliche und nicht öffentliche Veranstaltungen mit mehr als 100 erwarteten oder anwesenden Teilnehmern verbietet, beschlossen, die ordentliche Hauptversammlung nicht wie geplant am 17. März 2020 durchzuführen. Die Hauptversammlung findet also nicht am 17. März 2020 statt. Damit verbunden ist unvermeidbar eine entsprechende Verschiebung des Gewinnverwendungsbeschlusses und der Dividendenauszahlung. Das Unternehmen wird zeitnah einen neuen Termin für die Hauptversammlung im April 2020 bekanntgeben.





Ausschlaggebend für die Entscheidung ist die derzeitige Lage und globale Ausbreitung des Corona Virus (COVID-19). Das Robert-Koch-Institut und die zuständigen Gesundheitsbehörden in Deutschland gehen davon aus, dass in den kommenden Wochen die Infektionen nochmals signifikant zunehmen werden. Für die ISRA VISION AG steht die Gesundheit ihrer Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre sowie der Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter als auch der beteiligten Dienstleister an erster Stelle.





Dritte Verordnung zur Bekämpfung des Corona Virus der Hessischen Landesregierung vom 14. März 2020

https://www.hessen.de/sites/default/files/media/hessen.de_land/verordnung_zu_veranstaltungen.pdf





Pressemitteilung der Hessischen Landesregierung vom 14. März 2020

https://www.hessen.de/presse/pressemitteilung/weitere-schritte-im-kampf-gegen-das-corona-virus-beschlossen







Weitere Informationen



ISRA VISION AG



Industriestraße 14



64297 Darmstadt



Germany



Tel.: +49 (0) 6151 948 - 0



Fax: +49 (0) 6151 948 - 140



Internet: www.isravision.com



Investor Relations



E-Mail: investor@isravision.com



Susanne Becht



Tel.: +49 (0) 6151 948 - 212



Melanie Böttcher



Tel.: +49 (0) 6151 948 - 209



























