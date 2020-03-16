DGAP-News: ISRA VISION AG sagt Hauptversammlung am 17. März 2020 ab
2020. március 15., vasárnap, 18:32
ISRA VISION AG sagt Hauptversammlung am 17. März 2020 ab
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|ISRA VISION AG
|Industriestr. 14
|64297 Darmstadt
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0)6151 9 48-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6151 9 48-140
|E-Mail:
|investor@isravision.com
|Internet:
|www.isravision.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005488100
|WKN:
|548810
|Indizes:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|997689
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
997689 15.03.2020
