15-March-2020 / 18:46 CET/CEST


Frankfurt on the Main - March 15, 2020 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) announces that the convertible bond issue resolved on 15 November 2019 has been completed in the meantime and the bond is fully subscribed.

