DGAP-Adhoc: NORTHERN DATA AG: FORMALER ABSCHLUSS WANDELANLEIHE
2020. március 15., vasárnap, 18:46
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe/Anleiheemission
AD HOC INFORMATION
Investor Relations:
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Northern Data AG
|Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
|60313 Frankfurt am Main
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-Mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Börsen:
|Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, München (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|997683
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
997683 15.03.2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]