2020. március 15., vasárnap, 18:46





15.03.2020 / 18:46 CET/CEST


AD HOC INFORMATION

Frankfurt am Main - 15. März 2020 - Die Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) gibt bekannt, dass die am 15. November 2019 beschlossene Emission einer Wandelanleihe zwischenzeitlich abgeschlossen wurde und die Anleihe vollständig gezeichnet ist.

Pressekontakt:

Northern Data AG

Dr. Hans Joachim Dürr

Head of Corporate Communications

Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6

60313 Frankfurt

E-Mail: h.duerr@northerndata.de

Telefon: +49 69 348 752 89



Investor Relations:

Sven Pauly

E-Mail: ir@northerndata.de

Telefon: +49 89 125 09 03 31










Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Northern Data AG

Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6

60313 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-Mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, München (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 997683





 
