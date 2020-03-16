DGAP-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe/Anleiheemission





AD HOC INFORMATION



NORTHERN DATA AG: FORMALER ABSCHLUSS WANDELANLEIHE





Frankfurt am Main - 15. März 2020 - Die Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) gibt bekannt, dass die am 15. November 2019 beschlossene Emission einer Wandelanleihe zwischenzeitlich abgeschlossen wurde und die Anleihe vollständig gezeichnet ist.



Pressekontakt:



Northern Data AG



Dr. Hans Joachim Dürr



Head of Corporate Communications



Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6



60313 Frankfurt



E-Mail: h.duerr@northerndata.de



Telefon: +49 69 348 752 89

Investor Relations:



Sven Pauly



E-Mail: ir@northerndata.de



Telefon: +49 89 125 09 03 31