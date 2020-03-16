

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TUI AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast





TUI AG: TUI AG - Temporary suspension of the vast majority of all travel operations due to COVID-19 and implications for Guidance 2020





15-March-2020 / 23:53 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Hanover, 15.03.2020. In this rapidly changing environment the safety and welfare of our guests and employees worldwide remains of paramount importance and thus TUI Group has decided, in line with government guidelines, to suspend the vast majority of all travel operations until further notice, including package travel, cruises and hotel operations. This temporary suspension is aimed at contributing to global governmental efforts to mitigate the effects of the spread of the COVID-19.





In light of this situation, the Executive Board has decided today to withdraw the Financial Year 2020 guidance as communicated on 11 February 2020. Furthermore the Executive Board also refrains from issuing a new guidance for the Financial Year 2020 under the current circumstances.





Due to the unprecedented escalation of COVID-19, the Board of TUI are continuously evaluating the situation and are considering a variety of actions to support our customers, colleagues and stakeholders.





The Group has cash and available facilities of approx. €1.4bn and year-to-date performance had been in-line with expectations prior to COVID-19. We are taking substantial cost measures to mitigate the earnings effect. Moreover, we have decided to apply for state aid guarantees to support the business until normal operations are resumed.





ANALYST & INVESTOR ENQUIRIES





Mathias Kiep, Group Director Investor Relations



and Corporate Finance





Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 925/



+49 (0)511 566 1425





Nicola Gehrt, Director, Head of Group Investor Relations

Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1435



Contacts for Analysts and Investors in UK, Ireland and Americas

Hazel Chung, Senior Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 823

Corvin Martens, Senior Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +49 (0)170 566 2321



Contacts for Analysts and Investors in Continental Europe, Middle East and Asia

Ina Klose, Senior Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1318



Media



Martin Riecken, Head of Corporate Communications



Group Corporate & External Affairs

Tel: +49 (0)511 566 6020







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This announcement contains a number of statements related to the future development of TUI. These statements are based both on assumptions and estimates. Although we are convinced that these future-related statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee them, for our assumptions involve risks and uncertainties which may give rise to situations in which the actual results differ substantially from the expected ones. The potential reasons for such differences include market fluctuations, the development of world market fluctuations, the development of world market commodity prices, the development of exchange rates or fundamental changes in the economic environment. TUI does not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement.





Hanover, 15.03.2020. In this rapidly changing environment the safety and welfare of our guests and employees worldwide remains of paramount importance and thus TUI Group has decided, in line with government guidelines, to suspend the vast majority of all travel operations until further notice, including package travel, cruises and hotel operations. This temporary suspension is aimed at contributing to global governmental efforts to mitigate the effects of the spread of the COVID-19.In light of this situation, the Executive Board has decided today to withdraw the Financial Year 2020 guidance as communicated on 11 February 2020. Furthermore the Executive Board also refrains from issuing a new guidance for the Financial Year 2020 under the current circumstances.Due to the unprecedented escalation of COVID-19, the Board of TUI are continuously evaluating the situation and are considering a variety of actions to support our customers, colleagues and stakeholders.The Group has cash and available facilities of approx. €1.4bn and year-to-date performance had been in-line with expectations prior to COVID-19. We are taking substantial cost measures to mitigate the earnings effect. Moreover, we have decided to apply for state aid guarantees to support the business until normal operations are resumed.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis announcement contains a number of statements related to the future development of TUI. These statements are based both on assumptions and estimates. Although we are convinced that these future-related statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee them, for our assumptions involve risks and uncertainties which may give rise to situations in which the actual results differ substantially from the expected ones. The potential reasons for such differences include market fluctuations, the development of world market fluctuations, the development of world market commodity prices, the development of exchange rates or fundamental changes in the economic environment. TUI does not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement.













15-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



