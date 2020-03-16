DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG: TUI AG - Temporary suspension of the vast majority of all travel operations due to COVID-19 and implications for Guidance 2020

15-March-2020


Hanover, 15.03.2020. In this rapidly changing environment the safety and welfare of our guests and employees worldwide remains of paramount importance and thus TUI Group has decided, in line with government guidelines, to suspend the vast majority of all travel operations until further notice, including package travel, cruises and hotel operations. This temporary suspension is aimed at contributing to global governmental efforts to mitigate the effects of the spread of the COVID-19.


In light of this situation, the Executive Board has decided today to withdraw the Financial Year 2020 guidance as communicated on 11 February 2020. Furthermore the Executive Board also refrains from issuing a new guidance for the Financial Year 2020 under the current circumstances.


Due to the unprecedented escalation of COVID-19, the Board of TUI are continuously evaluating the situation and are considering a variety of actions to support our customers, colleagues and stakeholders.


The Group has cash and available facilities of approx. €1.4bn and year-to-date performance had been in-line with expectations prior to COVID-19. We are taking substantial cost measures to mitigate the earnings effect. Moreover, we have decided to apply for state aid guarantees to support the business until normal operations are resumed.


ANALYST & INVESTOR ENQUIRIES




















Mathias Kiep, Group Director Investor Relations

and Corporate Finance

Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 925/

+49 (0)511 566 1425    
   
Nicola Gehrt, Director, Head of Group Investor Relations Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1435

Contacts for Analysts and Investors in UK, Ireland and Americas
Hazel Chung, Senior Investor Relations Manager Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 823
Corvin Martens, Senior Investor Relations Manager Tel: +49 (0)170 566 2321

Contacts for Analysts and Investors in Continental Europe, Middle East and Asia
Ina Klose, Senior Investor Relations Manager Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1318

Media		  
Martin Riecken, Head of Corporate Communications

Group Corporate & External Affairs		 Tel: +49 (0)511 566 6020



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains a number of statements related to the future development of TUI. These statements are based both on assumptions and estimates. Although we are convinced that these future-related statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee them, for our assumptions involve risks and uncertainties which may give rise to situations in which the actual results differ substantially from the expected ones. The potential reasons for such differences include market fluctuations, the development of world market fluctuations, the development of world market commodity prices, the development of exchange rates or fundamental changes in the economic environment. TUI does not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement.

 







Language: English
Company: TUI AG

Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4

30625 Hannover

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)511 566-1425
Fax: +49 (0)511 566-1096
E-mail: Investor.Relations@tui.com
Internet: www.tuigroup.com
ISIN: DE000TUAG000
WKN: TUAG00
Listed: Regulated Market in Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 997713





 
