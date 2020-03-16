





1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

ISRA VISION AG

Straße, Hausnr.:

Industriestr. 14

PLZ:

64297

Ort:

Darmstadt

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

5299003X7GPVWMS70V40



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

Exercise of financial instruments



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Atlas Copco AB

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Nacka, Schweden



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Atlas Copco Germany Holding AG





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

13.03.2020



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

13,68 %

0 %

13,68 %

21.914.444

letzte Mitteilung

13,68 %

23,14 %

36,82 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE0005488100

0

2.998.665

0 %

13,68 %

Summe

2.998.665

13,68 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %









%





Summe



%



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %











%







Summe



%



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Atlas Copco AB

%

%

%

Atlas Copco Germany Holding AG

13,68 %

%

13,68 %



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:

Due to the fullfillment of all irrevocable undertakings by shareholders of ISRA VISION AG by way of declaring acceptance of the takeover offer made by Atlas Copco Germany Holding AG, the number of instruments previously held by Atlas Copco Germany Holding AG was reduced to 0.





Datum

16.03.2020



