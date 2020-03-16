DGAP-AFR: Instone Real Estate Group AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Instone Real Estate Group AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 19.03.2020

Ort: https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/German/3200/finanzberichte.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 19.03.2020

Ort: https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/3200/financial-reports.html













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Instone Real Estate Group AG

Grugaplatz 2-4

45131 Essen

Deutschland
Internet: www.instone.de





 
