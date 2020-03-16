DGAP-AFR: Instone Real Estate Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2020. március 16., hétfő, 17:12







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Instone Real Estate Group AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Instone Real Estate Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








16.03.2020 / 17:12



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Instone Real Estate Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 19, 2020

Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/German/3200/finanzberichte.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 19, 2020

Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/3200/financial-reports.html













16.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG

Grugaplatz 2-4

45131 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.instone.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




998429  16.03.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=998429&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum